Divided U.S. SEC proposes a process for granting waivers to swap dealers

WASHINGTON Aug 5 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission proposed rules on Wednesday that would
create a process for swap dealers to continue doing business
with people who have criminal convictions or a history of
regulatory violations.
At the same time, the SEC also adopted final rules that will
require swap dealers and major swap traders to register with the
agency.
The SEC voted unanimously to adopt the registration rules
but remained torn on the proposal for the waiver process, with
some saying it is too strict and others saying it lacks teeth.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)