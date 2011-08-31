US SEC examining mutual funds' use of derivatives

* SEC to explore options on derivatives use by funds

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 U.S. securities regulators will decide whether to seek public comment on the need to write new rules to better address the risks posed by mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investment companies that use derivatives.

A decision on Wednesday to solicit input would mark an initial step by the Securities and Exchange Commission as it examines the effectiveness of current disclosure and leverage rules as they relate to derivatives.

The fear is that funds can use derivatives to potentially exceed borrowing rules and risk limits, while technically complying with the letter of the law.

The SEC's interest in derivatives use by investment companies predates the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which laid bare the potential risks of over-the-counter derivatives.

Credit default swaps played a central role in crises at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK and American International Group Inc (AIG.N).

The initial reform push began with former SEC Investment Management Director Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, who several years ago began questioning whether federal laws governing mutual funds and exchange-traded funds needed to be modernized. He asked the American Bar Association to study the issue. In March 2010, the SEC announced it was conducting its own broad review of derivatives use by investment companies.

Also on Wednesday, the SEC will decide whether to seek guidance from the public to help determine how it should modernize regulations for asset-backed securities issuers and real estate investment trusts, or REITS, which are in the business of acquiring mortgages and mortgage-related instruments.

Both issuers of ABS and REITs generally rely on exemptions from most investment company regulations to be able to operate. The SEC is planning to explore potential changes to the conditions that qualify both entities for exemptions. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)