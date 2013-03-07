US SEC proposes rules to bolster stability, reduce trade errors

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. securities regulators proposed new rules on Thursday that would require exchanges and clearing agencies to be better prepared to handle major market disruptions spurred by issues such as technology glitches or hurricanes.
The unanimous decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to put the proposal out for public comment comes in response to a series of high-profile incidents last year involving technology glitches, from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's botched handling of Facebook Inc's initial public offering to Knight Capital Group Inc's $440 million trading loss and near-bankruptcy.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.