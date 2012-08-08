U.S. SEC to hold roundtable to discuss technology glitches

WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. securities regulators will convene a roundtable next month to discuss ways to promote market stability after a series of recent technology glitches made a big dent in investor confidence.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's Sept. 14 meeting will explore ways to ensure there are proper designs and controls in place surrounding automated computer trading, and how to protect the market from technology failures.

SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro first announced plans for the roundtable last week, just two days after a software error left Knight Capital Group with $440 million in trading losses. The brokerage was nearly forced out of business until it managed to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of independent investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.