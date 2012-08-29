US SEC announces agenda for roundtable on technology glitches

WASHINGTON Aug 29 U.S. securities regulators released on Wednesday an agenda for a roundtable to discuss ways to promote market stability after a recent series of technology glitches put another dent in investor confidence.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it planned to focus at a Sept. 14 roundtable on how "appropriate controls" for implementing technology could support a reliable market.

The roundtable will contain two panels, including one on preventing errors, and another on responding to errors, the SEC said.

SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro announced plans for the roundtable after a software error left Knight Capital Group earlier this month with $440 million in trading losses. The brokerage was nearly forced out of business until it managed to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of independent investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.