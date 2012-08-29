US SEC announces agenda for roundtable on technology glitches

WASHINGTON Aug 29 U.S. securities regulators
released on Wednesday an agenda for a roundtable to discuss ways
to promote market stability after a recent series of technology
glitches put another dent in investor confidence.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said it planned to
focus at a Sept. 14 roundtable on how "appropriate controls" for
implementing technology could support a reliable market.
The roundtable will contain two panels, including one on
preventing errors, and another on responding to errors, the SEC
said.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro announced plans for the
roundtable after a software error left Knight Capital Group
earlier this month with $440 million in trading losses.
The brokerage was nearly forced out of business until it managed
to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of independent
investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.