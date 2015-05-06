U.S. SEC approves tick size pilot; plans to include 'trade-at' rule

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 6 U.S. regulators approved a new
study on Wednesday that calls for widening the increments, or
"ticks," at which smaller companies' stocks are priced to see if
this helps improve market liquidity.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the "tick
size pilot" will commence on May 6, 2016, and will include
batches of control and test groups of the stocks of companies
with $3 billion or less in market capitalization.
One of the groups of stocks in the study will be subject to
a controversial reform known as a "trade-at" rule, which could
help drive more traffic onto stock exchanges and away from
alternative trading venues like dark pools.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)