UPDATE 3-SEC can pursue Lynn Tilton fraud case, U.S. appeals court rules

(Adds comment from Tilton's Patriarch Partners)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 1 A divided federal appeals court
on Wednesday rejected New York financier Lynn Tilton's
constitutional challenge to a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission case that accuses the Patriarch Partners chief of
defrauding her investors.
The 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York bolstered the SEC's efforts in pursuing more fraud
cases through in-house administrative proceedings, where it has
a high success rate, rather than in federal court.
Tilton, known as the "Diva of Distressed" for turning around
troubled companies, and other defendants in SEC civil cases have
said federal courts should halt such proceedings.
They have argued that the appointment of SEC administrative
law judges, and hurdles that can make it impossible for the
president to remove those judges, are unconstitutional.
Three federal appeals courts have rejected such challenges.
Wednesday's decision lets the SEC resume its case against Tilton
and Patriarch, which the defendants had sued to halt shortly
after it began in March 2015.
The SEC accused Tilton and Patriarch of hiding the poor
performance of assets underlying their Zohar collateralized loan
obligation funds, for which they raised more than $2.5 billion
and according to the SEC collected nearly $200 million of
improper fees.
Tilton considers the SEC claims "utterly meritless" and is
reviewing her legal options, Patriarch spokesman Richard White
said in a statement.
"Ms. Tilton and Patriarch Partners should not be required to
contest the SEC's claims before an unconstitutional
administrative law judge," he said.
SEC spokeswoman Erin Stattel declined to comment.
Critics say administrative proceedings stack the deck
against defendants because they are handled by judges on the SEC
payroll, lack juries and have limited discovery and depositions.
In her appeal, Tilton said such proceedings violate the
constitution because administrative law judges are not appointed
by SEC commissioners.
A federal judge last June let the SEC pursue its case, but
the 2nd Circuit put it on hold during Tilton's appeal.
Writing for the appeals court panel's majority, Circuit
Judge Robert Sack said Tilton's lawsuit was premature because
there was no final decision in the SEC administrative case
against her.
"By enacting the SECs comprehensive scheme of
administrative and judicial review, Congress implicitly
precluded federal district court jurisdiction over the
appellants' constitutional challenge," Sack wrote.
"The litigants financial and emotional costs in litigating
the initial proceeding are simply the price of participating in
the American legal system," he added.
Circuit Judge Christopher Droney dissented, saying it was
unfair to force Tilton and Patriarch to defend themselves in a
proceeding that could later prove unconstitutional.
In a report in February, SEC Inspector General Carl Hoecker
found a lack of evidence that SEC judges were biased in the
regulator's favor.
The SEC began pursuing more cases in-house under powers
granted by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms.
Tilton in February announced plans to turn Patriarch into a
"family office" and step aside as collateral manager of the
Zohar funds, after years of legal battles with bond insurer MBIA
Inc.
In April, new collateral manager Alvarez & Marsal sued
Tilton and Patriarch, claiming they were withholding even basic
information about the Zohar funds' health.
The case is Tilton et al v SEC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 15-2103.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry and Richard Chang)