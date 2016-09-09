UPDATE 2-Lynn Tilton sues U.S. SEC again, calls cases unconstitutional

(Adds details from complaint)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Lynn Tilton, the New York
financier accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
of defrauding her investors, on Friday sued the regulator to
stop it from pursuing unfair in-house enforcement cases against
her and others.
The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Tilton and
her firm Patriarch Partners accused the SEC of violating their
constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.
It was filed one day after Tilton asked Associate Justice
Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court to put the SEC
in-house case against her and Patriarch on hold while she
appeals a lower court ruling letting it continue.
Tilton's hearing before an SEC administrative law judge is
scheduled for Oct. 24.
SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment.
Known as the "Diva of Distressed" for turning around
troubled companies, Tilton was accused by the SEC of hiding the
poor performance of assets underlying her Zohar collateralized
loan obligation funds, and collecting nearly $200 million in
improper fees.
In addition to calling the claims meritless, Tilton sued the
SEC to stop the in-house case, believing that the forum was
unfriendly to defendants, relative to a federal court.
But the federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled 2-1 on June
1 that Tilton's constitutional challenge was premature because
the SEC had not finished its administrative case, and thus the
court where she sued lacked jurisdiction.
Friday's lawsuit seeks a declaration that the SEC's practice
of trying complex enforcement cases quickly, and depriving
defendants of protections they enjoy in federal court, results
in a "trial by ambush" that the Constitution forbids.
Tilton is also seeking the benefit of recent SEC rule
changes that she said apply only to future defendants.
Ginsburg on Friday asked the SEC to respond to Tilton's stay
application by Sept. 21.
The case is Tilton et al v SEC, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-07048.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Chris Reese, Andrea Ricci and Bernard Orr)