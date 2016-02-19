REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. stock regulator expects more 'dark pool' fines this year

(Refiles to add dropped word from headline)

By Suzanne Barlyn and John McCrank

Feb 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expects to bring more enforcement cases against "dark pools" this year, following a spate of record fines at the private stock-trading venues, the head of the agency said on Friday.

The broker-run trading alternative trading systems (ATSs), which have been under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent years, remain a focus of the SEC, Chair Mary Jo White, told reporters at a conference in Washington.

"I think you'll see more dark pool cases," she said.

The latest enforcement action against dark pools was in late January when Barclays and Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $150 million combined to the SEC and the New York Attorney General to settle allegations that they deceived investors in their dark pools.

The SEC also reached a $20.3 million settlement in August with Investment Technology Group on charges the brokerage ran a secret trading desk that profited off confidential customer information within its dark pool. That followed a $14.4 million fine to UBS in January 2015 for allegedly favoring some customers over others in its ATS.

White said the SEC would also be looking more broadly to ensure compliance with all regulations.

"It's enormously important they be strongly complied with and so we pay a lot of attention to any violation of any of those rules and requirements," she said.

There are around 40 active dark pools that compete with 11 public stock exchanges. As ATSs, dark pools have less of a regulatory burden than exchanges and do not have to provide trading information, such as trade sizes and prices, to the public prior to trades taking place, with the aim of getting large orders done with minimal price movement.

The SEC in November proposed new rules that would require ATS to make more information public about how they operate. The measures would amend rules the regulator adopted for ATSs in 1998 when electronic trading networks were being developed to challenge the dominance of the New York Stock Exchange, now owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The regulatory burden was kept lighter for ATSs than for exchanges to keep barriers to entry low and encourage innovation. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)