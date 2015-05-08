SEC reveals factors behind how it picks courts it uses

May 8 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission released guidance on Friday about how it decides
whether to pursue a case in federal court or before an in-house
judge, amid complaints by some defendants that the agency's
administrative court violates their rights.
The SEC said that while no strict formula exists, it
considers factors including what claims it is pursuing, whether
a defendant is associated with a registered entity, and the
costs and time involved in litigating in a particular forum.
The SEC said it also considers bringing a matter before an
administrative law judge if a case raised "unsettled and
complex" issues under federal securities laws, given the
commission's "expertise concerning those matters."
The release of the guidance came after SEC Chair Mary Jo
White on Tuesday testified that the commission was considering
making public what factors it weighs, saying she believed "the
appearance of fairness is important."
The SEC has ramped up its use of the in-house court since
2010 when the Dodd-Frank law empowered the commission to seek
penalties against a broader array of defendants through
administrative proceedings.
In administrative trials, an SEC judge presides over the
hearing. Such trials are usually expedited, there is no jury,
and discovery is limited.
Defendants in SEC cases have been pushing back against the
increased use of the in-house court. Some have filed legal
challenges, saying administrative proceedings violate their
constitutional rights.
Defense attorneys complain the process is especially unfair
to individuals, who have limited resources and often struggle to
wade through the vast amount of documents the SEC collects
before the trial begins.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's director of enforcement, in a
statement on Friday said in each case it chooses the forum "that
protects investors and the integrity of the markets through
strong, effective, and fair enforcement of the federal
securities laws."
