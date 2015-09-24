U.S. SEC proposes reforms to in-house trials on heels of criticism by defense bar

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission unveiled a plan on Thursday to modernize
outdated rules governing its in-house trials.
The SEC said the plan calls for permitting defendants to
take depositions from witnesses and it would also let them seek
extensions before a case goes to trial.
Defense attorneys are likely to embrace the SEC's
willingness to make some changes to its rules. In recent years,
the agency has been filing more cases before in-house judges
instead of federal courts.
Attorneys have said their clients lose numerous advantages
in the SEC's home court, where trials are speedier and
defendants are not permitted take witnesses testimony.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)