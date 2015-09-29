UPDATE 2-UBS to pay $33.5 million for Puerto Rico fund abuses

(Changes headline; adds information on UBS settlement with
By Nate Raymond and Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 29 A unit of UBS AG on Tuesday
agreed to pay almost $34 million to settle charges from two U.S.
regulators that it failed to supervise the sale of Puerto Rican
closed-end mutual funds it sponsored to clients in the U.S.
territory.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also said it
sued a former financial adviser at UBS Financial Services Inc of
Puerto Rico, claiming he misled investors who bought $50 million
of shares in the funds, which invested heavily in Puerto Rico
municipal bonds.
Without admitting or denying guilt, the UBS unit agreed to
pay the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority $7.5 million for
failing to have systems that monitored whether sales were
suitable to customers' risk objectives and goals. FINRA said it
also ordered the Puerto Rican unit to pay about $11 million in
restitution to 165 customers who lost money on the funds.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, said that UBS
failed to monitor the combination of leverage and concentrations
of the funds in customers' accounts.
Simultaneously, the U.S. SEC said it will collect $15
million in disgorgement, interest and penalties from UBS of
Puerto Rico that will be put into a fund for investors it had
harmed.
UBS spokeswoman Karina Byrne said the bank is pleased to
have resolved the regulatory matters, which were initiated in
early 2014.
"We remain dedicated to serving our (Puerto Rico) customers
during this difficult economic time for the Commonwealth," she
wrote in an e-mail.
The SEC said former branch manager Ramiro L. Colon III
agreed to pay a $25,000 penalty and be suspended from a
supervisory role for one year.
The SEC also said it filed a federal complaint in Puerto
Rico against former broker Jose Ramirez, 56, accusing him of
convincing clients to borrow money from UBS Bank USA, in Utah,
to finance purchases of the non-exchange traded closed-end
mutual funds. It alleges that Ramirez earned at least $2.8
million for funds clients bought with their credit lines but
evaded detection for the practice by having them transfer money
to an outside bank before purchasing the funds.
FINRA said Ramirez misled investors about the safety of the
strategy by failing to disclose that UBS could make margin calls
and sell some of their portfolio at a loss if their collateral
fell. It also said he allowed their accounts to become too
highly concentrated in Puerto Rican securities.
The Puerto Rican bond market declined in 2013, leading to at
least $37 million in margin calls for Ramirez's clients.
Guillermo Ramos-Luiña, a lawyer for Ramirez, declined
comment.
UBS's Byrne declined to comment on the suit against Ramirez,
who was fired in January 2014.
UBS is still defending itself against hundreds of
arbitration claims that clients filed with FINRA, which
collectively seek more than $900 million in
damages.
Some of the funds lost half to nearly two-thirds of their
value between March 2011 and October 2013, amid fears about
defaults in Puerto Rico's debt.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ramirez,
U.S. District Court, District of Puerto Rico, No. 15-02365.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Suzanne Barlyn in New York,
additional reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by David Gregorio
and Diane Craft)