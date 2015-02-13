UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC's Gallagher says Congress may need to intervene on waivers

(Adds background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 13 U.S. lawmakers may need to
intervene in a spat at the Securities and Exchange Commission if
the agency's commissioners cannot resolve disagreements over
regulatory waivers, SEC Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher
said on Friday.
"While I would hope that we could find a way to restore
order to this process at the agency level, I fear we may soon
reach a point where legislative intervention is needed,"
Gallagher said in prepared remarks for a securities conference
in Dallas.
Gallagher's comments mark the latest twist in a saga at the
SEC that started last spring, when the agency's two Democratic
commissioners, Kara Stein and Luis Aguilar, balked at approving
a waiver for the Royal Bank of Scotland after one of its
units pleaded guilty to manipulating the Libor interest rate
benchmark.
Under federal securities laws, banks, brokerages and asset
managers who are charged with certain criminal and civil
violations can be disqualified from certain activities, such as
private capital-raising.
In some cases, firms are disqualified automatically while in
other cases the SEC has more discretion.
Typically companies petition the SEC for waivers that let
them continue the activities as long as certain conditions are
met.
For years, the process was considered pro-forma and in some
cases it was decided among top SEC staffers, not commissioners.
But things have changed since the dissent on Royal Bank of
Scotland.
Stein issued a scathing public statement at the time, saying
the SEC is rubber-stamping waivers and failing to deter repeat
offenders. Since then, the commissioners have been considering
all waiver requests with Stein and Aguilar often dissenting.
At times, the two Democrats have managed to get tougher
language included in waivers. One such matter involved Bank of
America, where Mary Jo White was recused and could not
break a stalemate between the remaining four commissioners.
Most recently, however, Aguilar and Stein publicly lambasted
the SEC over what they said was a weakly worded waiver granted
to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [ID: nL1N0VE29O].
Gallagher said Friday that waivers should not be used as
enforcement tools, noting that fines and other sanctions serve
this purpose.
He said if the SEC cannot on its own return to a time when
waivers were considered by the staff "dispassionately," then
Congress should draw that line in legislation and perhaps also
consider removing automatic triggers so that all waivers are
left to the SEC's sole discretion.
