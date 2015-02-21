US SEC to release more guidance on how it grants regulatory waivers

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 21 U.S. securities regulators
will release new guidance on how they decide whether a company
should retain leeway in raising capital, after criticism that
such waivers are too often rubber-stamped for banks that have
broken the law.
Elizabeth Murphy, an associate director for the Securities
and Exchange Commission's Corporation Finance division, revealed
the agency's plans Saturday at the Practising Law Institute's
annual SEC Speaks conference.
Waivers have come under fire since last year, after the
SEC's two Democratic Commissioners started to vocally oppose
granting them to a number of large banks that broke the law.
In April, SEC Commissioner Kara Stein issued a scathing
dissent over the granting of one waiver to the Royal Bank of
Scotland, after one of the bank's units pleaded guilty
to manipulating the Libor benchmark.
Companies that violate criminal laws or some civil laws
could lose certain regulatory privileges under the federal
securities rules.
One such privilege is the ability to be a "well-known
seasoned issuer" or WKSI -- a status that lets a company
continually raise capital more readily without prior SEC
approval.
Another privilege, which is widely viewed as the most
important for large U.S. companies and banks, is an exemption
under "Regulation D Rule 506."
This rule lets companies raise an unlimited amount of
private capital without being required to register it with the
SEC.
Stein and her colleague, Commissioner Luis Aguilar, have
accused the SEC of too often granting these waivers to repeat
offenders, in a policy Stein dubbed "too big to bar."
They have publicly dissented on approving a number of them,
and have also sought to attach more strings to the ones the SEC
has approved, such as requiring companies to hire independent
consultants to monitor compliance.
Currently, the SEC has public guidance that outlines what
factors it weighs when it decides whether to grant a "WKSI"
waiver to companies.
That guidance requires companies that break certain laws to
show "good cause" for why a waiver should be granted, and the
SEC also considers how the violations impacted their public
disclosure to investors.
Murphy said Saturday the SEC now plans to release similar
guidance for granting Regulation D waivers, as well as a second
type of waiver for "Regulation A" -- a provision rarely used
that lets companies publicly raise up to $5 million.
She did not offer a timeline for when the guidance might be
completed.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)