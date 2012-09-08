CORRECTED-Grassley eyes status of firm that won SEC security contract

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear Grassley
questioning small-business status of firm; removes first bullet
point)
* SEC awarded security contract to AT-RISK
* Grassley: company may have misused "small business" status
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Senator Charles Grassley is
raising new questions about a company that won a security
contract from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
asking about the company's status as a "small business" under
government contracting rules.
As part of his investigation into the SEC's watchdog,
Grassley said in a letter dated Sept. 6 that he had uncovered
evidence that a company the SEC had contracted with to conduct a
threat assessment may be improperly using "small business"
status to win government contracts.
In a letter to the Small Business Administration, Grassley
asked that agency to review whether the company, AT-RISK
International, could be considered a small business even though
it is part of a larger group called the Sanctuary Alliance
Group.
That group has its own chief executive and is marketed as a
one-stop-shop for security services, Grassley said.
The company has received a $2 million sub-contract from the
Defense Department and "appears to be actively pursuing
government contracts" under terms reserved for small businesses,
he said.
An AT-RISK representative did not respond to several
requests for comment.
Small Business Administration spokeswoman Emily Cain said
small businesses are generally considered small if any
affiliates also meet the required size standards.
An SEC spokesman declined comment.
Grassley has been investigating complaints about the SEC's
inspector general office after the agency put its lead
investigator on administrative leave in May.
The investigator, David Weber, was placed on leave after he
talked openly about wanting to carry a concealed firearm at work
and some employees complained he was a physical threat, Reuters
reported in May.
Grassley said when opening his investigation he had received
allegations the SEC had hired AT-RISK to investigate the
complaints about Weber while the company was also being
investigated by the inspector general's office over contracting
concerns.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Additional reporting by Emily
Stephenson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)