Wedbush to pay $2.44 mln to settle SEC market access charges

WASHINGTON Nov 20 Brokerage firm Wedbush Securities will pay a $2.44 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing in a deal to settle civil charges over shoddy risk controls that let thousands of overseas traders gain access to U.S. markets, federal regulators said.
Wedbush's settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday was widely anticipated after the settlement talks were disclosed in September in a filing in the SEC's administrative court.
The SEC also said that former Wedbush executive vice president Jeffrey Bell and senior vice president Christina Fillhart also agreed to settle the charges against them. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).