UPDATE 4-SEC charges Wells Fargo, Rhode Island agency with securities fraud

By Suzanne Barlyn
March 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday charged a Wells Fargo & Co unit and
a Rhode Island agency with civil fraud stemming from a bond deal
for a now-bankrupt video-game company founded by former Boston
Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.
Wells Fargo Securities and Rhode Island's economic
development agency defrauded investors to finance the company,
called 38 Studios, the SEC said. The company was named after
Schilling's Major League jersey number.
The charge stems from a $75 million bond offering in 2010
that was part of a Rhode Island program intended to spur
economic development, the SEC said.
Wells Fargo disputes the SEC's allegations and will respond
to them in court, a spokesman said.
The state's economic development agency, the Rhode Island
Commerce Corp, is reviewing the SEC's complaint, a spokeswoman
said. The agency previously filed a lawsuit against Wells
accusing it of not disclosing material information about the 38
Studios deal to its board and investors, the spokeswoman said.
That lawsuit also names two former executives of the agency.
The Rhode Island Commerce Corp did not tell investors that
38 Studios faced a funding shortfall to produce a particular
video game, the SEC said in its complaint.
The state agency loaned $50 million to 38 Studios, which
needed another $25 million to produce the game. Unable to get
the extra money, 38 Studios defaulted on the loan without
producing the video game, the SEC said.
Wells and its lead banker in the offering, Peter Cannava,
who is also charged in the case, misled investors by not telling
them about a side deal with 38 Studios, the SEC said. Wells
received nearly double the amount of compensation it had
disclosed to investors in offering documents because of that
deal, according to the SEC.
Cannava's lawyer, Brian Kelly, said the allegations "lack
merit."
Two former executives with the Rhode Island agency, Keith
Stokes and James Saul, have already settled charges of abetting
the fraud without admitting or denying the allegations, the SEC
said. Each will pay a $25,000 penalty and cannot participate in
future municipal securities offerings, the SEC said. Their
lawyers did not return calls requesting comment.
Stokes and Saul are the former executives named in the
agency's own lawsuit.
The agency's financial adviser in the deal, First Southwest
Company LLC, settled separate allegations that it violated rules
by not properly documenting services it was providing. First
Southwest, which the agency is also suing, did not admit or deny
the findings. Its lawyer did not return a call requesting
comment.
When it went under in 2012, 38 Studios said it owed more
than $150 million and had less than $22 million in assets.
Schilling said the company personally cost him $50 million.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Tom
Brown and Lauren Tara LaCapra)