Ex-Wells Fargo employees face insider trading charges by US SEC

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. regulators charged two
former Wells Fargo employees with insider trading on
Monday, saying they traded ahead using unpublished research
analyst reports that discussed upcoming credit-ratings changes.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said former Wells
Fargo analyst Gregory Bolan Jr tipped former trader Joseph
Ruggieri about the upcoming upgrades and downgrades in various
ratings. Ruggieri in turn was able to make more than $117,000 in
profits, the agency said.
The two ex-employees are expected to contest the charges in
the SEC's administrative court.
Monday's case marks at least the third time the SEC has
charged former Wells Fargo employees with insider trading in
recent years. Last week Wells Fargo itself was fined in
connection with insider trading by a different employee in its
Wells Fargo Advisors LLC unit.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney)