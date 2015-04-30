U.S. SEC reviewing efforts by some companies to thwart whistleblower awards

| WASHINGTON, April 30
WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is looking into whether some companies are
trying to force employees to sign agreements to forgo receiving
whistleblower awards from the government to be eligible for
severance pay, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said Thursday.
Speaking at conference at Northwestern University's School
of Law, White stopped short of saying whether the agency was
investigating the issue, but strongly implied that the SEC is
not happy about these tactics.
"You can imagine our Enforcement Division's view of those
and similar provisions under our rules," White said in prepared
remarks.
White's comments Thursday come after the SEC achieved
several major milestones in its relatively new whistleblower
awards program.
Created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
program lets the SEC dole out cash awards that range between 10
percent and 30 percent of the total sanctions collected in a
matter.
To qualify, a tipster must provide original and vital
information, and the enforcement action must result in a
sanction of over $1 million.
The law also gave the SEC newfound powers to shield
whistleblowers from retaliation by their employers, and SEC
rules permit employees to report misconduct to the agency
directly without getting permission from their employers or
reporting it internally first.
The SEC has been focusing recently on cases in which
companies have tried to force employees who discover possible
misconduct to sign confidentiality agreements.
Earlier this month, the SEC sued KBR Inc for such a
practice, marking the first whistleblower protection case tied
to restrictive language in confidentiality agreements.
KBR settled the case and agreed to pay $134,000.
Earlier this week, the SEC also awarded $600,000 to a
whistleblower at hedge fund Paradigm Capital Management who
experienced retaliation from his employer and reported it to
regulators.
Paradigm was sued by the SEC over the retaliation last June
and agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle.
White, in her speech Thursday, defended the SEC's
interpretation of the whistleblower retaliation rules, after
some in the legal community have questioned whether the agency
has overreached.
White said the rules are clear, and that any agreement which
forces employees to get pre-approval to report misconduct to the
SEC creates a "chilling" effect.
She added, however, that there is no sweeping prohibition on
the use of confidentiality agreements, and companies can still
use them to protect attorney-client privilege, trade secrets and
the like.
