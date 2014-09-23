UPDATE 2-Record U.S. tipster payout a warning for big business abroad

(Recasts, adds China detail)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Adam Jourdan
WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI, Sept 23 U.S. regulators
will pay a record $30 million bounty to an anonymous
whistleblower outside the United States, underlining the growing
reach of the country's watchdogs and creating a headache for
global firms in fast-growing emerging markets.
The award is one of only a handful of payments made to a
person outside the United States, but reflects the increasing
lure for tipsters beyond the country's borders, especially in
business hotspots such as China.
Whistleblower reports can be hugely damaging to global firms
operating in increasingly important overseas markets where
navigating the regulatory environment can sometimes be tough.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, recently fined $489 million by
Chinese authorities for bribery, is still under investigation by
U.S. and British watchdogs. The British drugmaker's woes in
China have involved a number of whistleblowers, sources close to
the probes and documents show.
Whistleblowers can collect a bounty through the Dodd-Frank
program, which offers between 10 percent and 30 percent of any
money the agency collects if new information leads to the
recovery of investor money over $1 million.
There were 404 whistleblower reports to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) from outside the United States
last year, up from just 32 in 2011. This was led by Canada, the
United Kingdom and China.
It was not clear where the latest recipient was based.
The steep incentives have also helped swell an industry in
countries like China to assist whistleblower to make their
reports to U.S. watchdogs, lawyers said. Some Chinese lawyers
promise claimants to "uphold justice and win a huge bounty too".
"(This trend) is potentially very troubling for companies
who are trying to understand the risks that they are facing and
trying to resolve the problems before they get out of control,"
former U.S. Department of Justice litigator Nat Edmonds told
Reuters in Shanghai earlier this year.
RECORD PAYOUT
The SEC said on Monday that the whistleblower provided
crucial information that helped investigators uncover a
"difficult to detect" ongoing fraud.
"This record-breaking award sends a strong message about our
commitment to whistleblowers and the value they bring to law
enforcement," SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney said.
The SEC won new powers in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law to entice whistleblowers with monetary awards. Prior
to the new law, the SEC was only able to reward people for
helping on insider-trading cases.
By law, the SEC is not allowed to reveal the identity of
whistleblowers, and so as a result, it does not disclose which
case a whistleblower helped to crack.
Settlements with the SEC large enough to justify a $30
million-plus award are fairly uncommon.
Phillips & Cohen LLP, a law firm that represented the
whistleblower, declined to provide details about the case but
said its client will receive at least $30 million and possibly
as much as $35 million.
"I was very concerned that investors were being cheated out
of millions of dollars and that the company was misleading them
about its actions," the whistleblower said, in a press release
issued by the law firm.
Monday's announcement is the fourth time the SEC has agreed
to award a whistleblower living abroad - a fact that the agency
said demonstrates the "international breadth" of the program.
Since the inception of the program in fiscal year 2012, the
SEC has awarded more than a dozen whistleblowers. Monday's $30
million-plus award is more than double the previous record of
$14 million, awarded to a whistleblower in 2013.
