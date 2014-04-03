CORRECTED-Texas tycoons hid $550 mln in profits offshore, U.S. tells jury

(Corrects spelling of defense lawyer's name to Susman to in
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, April 3 Texas tycoons Sam and Charles
Wyly employed a labyrinthine system of offshore trusts to
conceal stock trades in four companies on whose boards they sat,
netting themselves more than $550 million in undisclosed
profits, a U.S. government lawyer told a federal jury on
Thursday.
"This is a case about lies, deception and fraud," said
Bridget Fitzpatrick, a lawyer for the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, at the start of a civil trial in New York
against Sam Wyly and the estate of his late brother, Charles.
The SEC has accused the Wylys of concealing stock trading
from 1992 to 2004 in Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc,
Sterling Commerce Inc, and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd
through the use of more than a dozen trusts and 40 different
entities in the Isle of Man.
But Stephen Susman, a defense attorney for the Wylys, told
the jury that the brothers relied on an "army of lawyers" to
tell them what they were legally required to do and never
intended to violate any securities law.
"The Wylys acted in complete good faith - the exact opposite
of being a liar and fraudster, as charged by the SEC," he said
during his opening statement.
The trial, which follows years of litigation and
investigation of the Wylys by the SEC, is the latest test of the
regulator's ability to win verdicts against individuals,
following a recent series of losses in fraud and insider trading
cases.
The jury of eight women and four men will be asked to decide
whether the Wylys controlled the securities held in the offshore
system, as the government claims, or whether trustees had sole
power to sell the stock, as the Wylys contend.
In her opening statement to the jury, Fitzpatrick argued
that every transaction in the offshore entities originated as a
"recommendation" from the Wylys that was effectively a command.
"The Isle of Man trustees were not independent," she said.
"They did everything the Wylys wanted."
Susman, however, pointed to language in the trust contracts
that granted the trustees authority over stock sales.
According to the government, the brothers sold more than
$750 million of stock in the four companies, while failing to
disclose that such transactions had occurred. They used the
proceeds to buy everything from jewelry for their wives to a
horse ranch in Dallas, Fitzpatrick said.
Susman told the jury he did not dispute that the trades
occurred and that they used the profits to buy various items.
But, he said, the trusts were created to protect assets and
reduce tax liabilities, not to hide anything from the SEC.
The trial will feature testimony from several people
involved in operating the offshore system, including the Wylys'
former lawyer, Michael French. French will appear as a
government witness after reaching a deal this month to settle
charges against him by paying $794,609 and admitting to aiding
in the Wylys' alleged scheme.
The 79-year-old Wyly will also take the stand, though his
lawyers have indicated he will only testify for up to two hours
at a time due to unspecified medical issues. Charles Wyly died
in a 2011 car crash.
The SEC has also accused the Wylys of earning $31.7 million
from insider trading of Sterling Software.
The jury will not consider those charges. Once the jury
phase is over, U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin will preside
over a second proceeding on the insider trading claims.
The trial comes after several recent upsets for the SEC in
other fraud and insider trading cases, most prominently in
October when a jury cleared Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas
Mavericks basketball team, of insider trading.
The case is SEC v. Wyly et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-05760.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond;
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Steve Orlofsky)