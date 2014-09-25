UPDATE 1-SEC wins $188 mln in Wyly fraud case, may get more than $300 mln

(Adds details from ruling, background on case)

By Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Texas tycoon Sam Wyly and his late brother Charles' estate must pay $187.7 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a fraudulent offshore scheme, a U.S. judge said on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York also ruled that the Wyly brothers must pay an undetermined amount of interest that she estimated would increase the total to between $300 and $400 million.

The award, she noted, is among the largest ever imposed upon individual defendants.

A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud at a trial in May, and Scheindlin presided over a separate non-jury trial to determine damages.

The brothers were accused of constructing a complex system of trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them $553 million in profits through more than a decade of hidden trades in four companies they controlled: Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.

Representatives for both the Wylys and for the SEC did not immediately comment on the decision.

The regulator had initially sought $1.4 billion in damages, though Scheindlin limited the SEC to pursuing a maximum of approximately $750 million before the damages trial began.

In her ruling on Thursday, Scheindlin ordered Sam Wyly to pay $123.8 million and the estate of Charles Wyly to pay $63.9 million. She rejected the SEC's bid for a separate $51 million civil penalty against Sam Wyly.

Lawyers for the Wylys had said at trial that adding interest for the entire length of the fraud would bankrupt them. But Scheindlin said that was not a legitimate argument.

"The Wylys' securities violations helped them establish the offshore system, conceal their trading profits, and use those trading profits to invest in other ventures and amass tremendous untaxed wealth," she wrote. "That defendants appear to have spent these gains should not preclude the court from requiring the payment of prejudgment interest."

Sam Wyly, 79, appeared on Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans in 2010, with a net worth of $1 billion. Charles Wyly died in a 2011 car crash. (Reporting by Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)