Texas' Wyly brothers committed fraud, U.S. jury finds

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
NEW YORK May 12 Texas businessman Samuel Wyly and the estate of his deceased brother, Charles, were found liable for fraud by engaging in a "scheme of secrecy" involving offshore trusts that netted them $550 million in trading profits, a jury decided on Monday.
The federal jury in Manhattan found the Wylys liable on all claims, in what marked the largest case by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go to trial in recent years. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.