UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-Pre-IPO stock trading boom could be scary for investors

By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The voicemail from
Felix Investments broker Jared Carmel sounded like a typical
cold-call from an aggressive stock salesman.
"What's interesting is some of the access to opportunity that
we have, i.e. companies like Groupon, Facebook, we had LinkedIn
before the IPO, things of that nature," Carmel told a prospect
he had never met, according to court documents.
"So if you have a moment or two, if you could give me a
buzz, I'd love to touch base."
But Carmel, who does not dispute making the call, was
touting companies that were not publicly traded. His employer,
Felix Investments, was not a typical investment firm, but one
capitalizing on a new and rapidly growing realm for U.S.
markets: trading in the shares of privately held companies.
It hasn't taken long for that business, super-charged by the
hunger for Facebook shares, to become problematic.
At issue is the lack of protection for investors who are
largely investing blind. They are often not getting basic
financial information about the companies they are investing in
and have precious little knowledge about some of the vehicles
they are investing through.
Felix and co-owner Frank Mazzola were sued Wednesday by the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused Mazzola of
taking hidden commissions and misleading investors about how
many Facebook shares Felix funds had been able to buy.
Carmel's phone message had surfaced in a now-settled lawsuit
by his former employer, Advanced Equities, which objected to him
calling its customers after joining Felix. Carmel, who is not
accused of any wrongdoing, said in an interview that he was not
selling anything at the time. "I didn't know them," he
acknowledged, but added: "It was just to introduce myself."
Also on Wednesday, one of the largest exchanges where
pre-initial public offering stock can be traded, SharesPost, was
censured by the SEC and fined $80,000. Executives at Advanced,
which is also a big reseller of stakes in private companies, are
also likely to face enforcement action, according to records on
file with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Regulators and some securities attorneys warn that those
actions won't do much to tamp down an exploding market that is
ripe for abuse.
They also say a package of proposed laws that has passed the
House and drawn support from some Senate Democrats and the Obama
administration would make fraud easier by allowing
advertisements for private stock sales and raising the maximum
number of investors to 999 from 499 before public financial
filings are required.
"At a time when you have a record number of scams going on
in private placements and hurting people, you are rolling back
the protections. You are simplifying fraud," said Lynn Turner, a
former chief accountant at the SEC who is now managing director
at consulting firm LitiNomics.
Many Silicon Valley investors support loosening regulations
to make it easier for private companies to raise money.
But others warn that Congress is headed toward helping to
inflate a bubble in private stock. "If these markets don't get
more regulated - which I think is a reasonable thing to do -
they are almost certainly going to get shut down" in the wake of
scandal, said Scott Sandell, a general partner at big venture
firm New Enterprise Associates.
Last year, some $9.3 billion in stock in private companies
changed hands, up four-fold in two years. Ownership in such
companies was historically limited to venture capital funds,
wealthy angel investors and early employees, but the emergence
of private exchanges for non-public shares has changed the game
dramatically.
The private sales, which allow employees and early investors
to cash out before a public offering, don't come with anything
resembling the disclosures required with an IPO. In most cases
investors see hardly any financial information.
The trading can also serve as a form of guerilla marketing,
as reports of escalating valuations in private deals drive
anticipation of a future debut on the public markets.
Most CEOs - who are barred from hyping the prospects of
their companies after they begin the IPO process - are glad that
resellers are pushing their valuations up, said Geoff Yang of
venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures, who sits on a dozen
boards.
In the most prominent example, Facebook shares have
continued to move higher in auctions on SharesPost, even though
Facebook is in a mandated pre-IPO quiet period and the company
can't boast of its prospects without elaborate disclaimers.
SharesPost, which has more than 60,000 registered users, agreed
to pay the $80,000 SEC fine over its failure to register as a
broker-dealer before late last year.
Regulators say that there has been no rash of investor
complaints only because most pre-IPO stocks have gained value
since their purchase amid a broader rally in U.S. equities. When
that changes, lawyers could challenge the legality of the
transactions.
In the meantime, securities law experts and veteran Silicon
Valley investors say operators like Felix are gaming the system
with tactics such as creating limited liability companies to
hold the private shares and then selling interests in the LLCs.
That sidesteps regulations barring resale of the stock itself
for six months or more.
"You have got to worry about the fly-by-night operations,"
said Ian Sobieski, managing director of the Band of Angels
venture fund and an investor in SharesPost. "They are doing a
work-around of the SEC rules."
SPECIAL RULES FOR THE RICH
The nation's major securities laws were enacted after the
1929 stock market crash and a wave of interstate investment
scams that bankrupted thousands of smaller investors. The laws
generally forbid companies from selling stock to the public
without SEC-reviewed and audited disclosure of their finances
and business risks.
There are some important exceptions, most notably the use of
unadvertised private placements in which so-called accredited
investors can buy shares. Individuals must have a net worth of
$1 million or earn more than $200,000 ($300,000 for couples) to
meet the standard for being accredited, though in most cases no
proof is required. The assumption is that wealthy investors can
fend for themselves.
The best-known means of selling private stock are SharesPost
and New York-based SecondMarket. SharesPost, based south of San
Francisco in San Bruno, was founded in 2009 and said it did $184
million in transactions last quarter with a matchmaker approach
for buyers and sellers.
SecondMarket, which said it is not a subject of the SEC
probe, began offering a trading platform for private stock in
2008, and processed more than $500 million in such deals last
year.
Both work closely with the companies whose stock they deal,
and SecondMarket won't allow any transactions in shares of
companies that object.
SecondMarket said a third of its sales volume last year came
from "asset managers," including funds dedicated to buying up a
single company's stock. Another 9 percent came from funds
devoted to owning stock in a series of private companies.
Gary Ream, a sporting goods executive who invested $100,000
through Felix for Facebook shares in early 2010, said he never
saw any financial statements from the company. Instead he
listened to a telephone presentation by Felix and followed his
gut instinct. "We sat through a conference call and they laid
out where they were," he said. "It was not typical financials
that you would see."
Mazzola says that Felix does not claim to have any special
access to inside information for its clients. "The traditional
due diligence doesn't exist," Mazzola said.
In some cases, the secondary funds can't even assure
investors that they will be able to buy the stock that they are
seeking. In Felix's case, according to the SEC suit, the
company's "false and misleading solicitations" included claims
that it was buying Facebook shares at $66 when that deal never
closed. Mazzola didn't respond to questions about the suit.
Among Felix's potential customers is Pre-Game Partners LLC,
created in December by investment bank Laidlaw & Co (U.K.).
According to its confidential offering memorandum seen by
Reuters, the fund said it plans to spend as much as $2.5 million
on a stake in a Felix fund holding Twitter shares. It also said
it intends to buy stakes in private companies "such as
Foursquare Labs Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, ZocDoc Inc,
Liquidnet Holdings Inc, Kabam Inc, Chegg Inc" and others, though
no deals are signed.
Pools created without guaranteed holdings "have always
turned out to be horrendous investments," said former SEC
accountant Turner. "I can't comprehend why any investor would go
into that."
For now, SEC rules clearly prohibit general solicitation for
private stock sales, though not all-purpose introductions. Felix
executive Carmel's phone message surfaced in a now-settled
lawsuit by his former employer, Advanced Equities, which
objected to him calling its customers.
Felix and two of its three largest owners, Mazzola and
William Barkow, along with Vice President of sales Emilio
DiSanluciano, settled FINRA's accusations. The men agreed to
fines totaling $80,000 and suspensions from the industry for two
to three weeks.
FINRA said they had cold-called investors and sent mass
emails without learning whether their funds would be suitable
investments for the recipients. It also said a "Facebook Due
Diligence Report Presented by Felix Investments," which it sent
to 125 people, "was only based upon favorable, publicly
available information" and that it failed to disclose that Felix
had no access to Facebook financial data or management.
Barkow has left Felix and did not return calls seeking
comment. DiSanluciano likewise didn't respond to messages.
In an interview before the SEC action, Mazzola maintained he
had acted appropriately. "If there was something of real
concern, they would have shut us down a long time ago," he said.
"We haven't defrauded anyone."
Though Felix is accused of flouting several securities laws,
many more brokers that are being more careful could still leave
investors badly burned, venture capitalists and lawyers warned.
"There is a nearly infinite variety of things that could be
wrong with a private company that you don't know anything
about," said Robert Robbins of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman,
who teaches an annual joint course on private stock sales for
the American Law Institute and American Bar Association.
"Environmental claims, labor claims, trademark claims.
You've never seen their accounting, so you can't even know if
you feel good about their financial statements."
Those pushing the envelope in selling secondary market
interests have overlapping histories.
For example, Felix vice president DiSanluciano worked at
J.P. Turner of Atlanta - which operates 200 retail brokerages
nationwide - for eight years, through the end of 2009.
Turner made a $25 million Facebook fund offering, according
to media reports, saying it would collect 12 percent in fees and
could not guarantee that it would obtain the shares. It is
unclear whether the offering was ever completed. Turner
representatives declined to comment.
Turner has had repeated run-ins with regulators and unhappy
clients. In 1998, Arkansas regulators issued a cease-and-desist
order to the firm after an agent told a customer that shares in
a pre-IPO company called Cartoon Saloon would quintuple when the
company went public.
In 2006, Turner paid $195,000 and agreed to a consent order
with New Jersey regulators who found that its agents had engaged
in unsuitable trading for clients and misled them about risks.
The same year, the National Association of Securities Dealers
fined Turner $211,000 after two brokers sold private placements
in a hedge fund without disclosing the commissions they would
get from trading in its accounts.
Current Felix executives Mazzola and Carmel used to work at
Laidlaw, home of the Pre-Game Partners fund. They and former
executive Barkow also previously worked at Chicago-based venture
banker Advanced Equities, which is known for paying a premium
for stakes in companies that have run into difficulty and may
never go public. Unlike most venture firms, which raise money
and then decide where to invest it, Advanced Equities buys
stakes, adds commissions and resells to its clients.
In one spectacular case, the company raised more than $20
million and took a 12 percent commission as the main backer of a
company called Pixelon, which a 1999 offering memorandum said
was patenting a revolutionary means for sending video over the
Internet.
Pixelon blew more than $16 million on an all-star concert
with The Who rock band that was meant to showcase the
transmission capability. The broadcast failed, the technology
turned out to be cribbed from others, and the company's CEO was
soon found to be a convicted fraudster who was on the lam. The
CEO was arrested and returned to jail.
Advanced Equities and three of its leaders later joined
three Pixelon representatives in settling an investor
class-action suit for $2.6 million, though executives said
Pixelon's insurance company picked up the tab.
Those settling included Advanced Equities co-founders Keith
Daubenspeck and Dwight Badger, who received so-called Wells
Notices from the SEC this year warning of likely enforcement
action over a private 2009 offering.
Daubenspeck didn't respond to an interview request. "We
don't have any comment at this time," Badger said Wednesday.