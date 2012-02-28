UPDATE 2-Second Wave Petroleum gets proposals, may look at sale

* Proved and probable reserves up 87 pct
* Pengrowth, Crescent Point likely buyers-Analyst
* Shares jump 17 percent
By Arnav Sharma
Feb 28 Canada's Second Wave Petroleum Inc
said it had received unsolicited proposals and is
exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale,
sending the oil and gas producer's shares up as much as 17
percent.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has its primary
assets in Judy Creek and Beaverhill Lake in Alberta, did not
name the potential suitors.
On Tuesday, Second Wave reported an 87 percent increase in
its proved and probable reserves at 10,950 million barrels of
oil equivalent, mainly due to increased light-oil drilling in
Beaverhill Lake.
"Second Wave has done its job by proving that resources
exist in the (Beaverhill Lake) area. Now the development becomes
more conclusive if a big guy gets in," Acumen Capital analyst
David Doig told Reuters.
He named Pengrowth Energy and Crescent Point Energy
among the likely contenders and added that Second Wave,
currently valued at about C$250 million, could fetch a premium
of about 50-70 percent.
Apart from putting itself on the block, Second Wave could
also look at a sale of a material portion of its assets, a
merger or other strategic transactions, the company said.
"It was sort of expected as Second Wave's assets in Alberta
are quite attractive and there are a lot of big players down in
the area," Doig said.
He said Second Wave might not have the finances to develop
its assets at Beaverhill Lake, where companies such as Pengrowth
and Crescent Point are pouring in big money because of the
area's low cost of production.
Second Wave has hired RBC Capital Markets as its financial
adviser.
Shares of the company jumped 17 percent to a high of C$3.52,
before paring some gains to trade at C$3.40 on Tuesday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It was one of the top percentage
gainers on the exchange.