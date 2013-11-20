版本:
BRIEF-Section Rouge MéDia Inc. terminates reverse takeover transaction

Nov 20 Section Rouge Media Inc : * Média inc. terminates reverse takeover transaction * Section Rouge média inc announces reverse takeover transaction with les

emballages cartex inc has been terminated * Due diligence was not conclusive so that Section Rouge Media terminated loi

to acquire all outstanding shares of cartex * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
