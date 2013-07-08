Israeli cyber security firm Seculert raises $10 mln in funding

BOSTON, July 8 Seculert, an Israeli cyber security firm, said on Monday that it has raised $10 million in financing from Sequoia Capital and Norwest Venture Partners.

The three-year-old company, which provides cloud-based technology that helps businesses identify computer advanced viruses and combat cyber attacks, had previously raised about $6 million.

Seculert is among a growing number of startups founded by security industry veterans who are developing new technologies to challenge the anti-virus software long sold by established players including Symantec Corp, Intel Corp's McAfee division and Trend Micro Inc.

A year ago Seculert, working with Russia's Kaspersky Lab, identified a cyber espionage campaign, dubbed Mahdi, targeting Iran and other Middle Eastern countries that stood out because it was the first such operating using communications tools written in Persian.