BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces $95.7 mln bought deal equity financing

Nov 20 Secure Energy Services Inc : * Announces $95.7 million bought deal equity financing to fund capital

expenditures * Bought deal offering of 6.2 million common shares of co at C$15.35 per common

share * Says proceeds of the offering are expected to be used by the corporation to

fund capital expenditures * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
