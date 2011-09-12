UPDATE 1-Secure Energy to buy Emerge's facility for C$18 mln

(Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Canada's Secure Energy Services Inc
said it will buy Emerge Oil & Gas's Silverdale
crude oil and emulsion processing facility in Saskatchewan for
C$18 million in cash.
The Silverdale facility provides oil terminalling, emulsion
processing and produced water disposal services.
Secure Energy, which provides specialized services to oil
and natural gas companies operating in the Western Canadian
Sedimentary Basin, said this is its first facility for catering
to the heavy oil market.
Separately, Emerge said it will be able to use the facility
at a preferred rate for seven years, under the deal.
Emerge had invested about C$14.5 million over the past two
years to expand the Silverdale facility to its current capacity
of 12,000 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) and 60,000 barrels of
emulsion per day.
The company, which has oil production and exploration
projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan, also said it will use the
proceeds of about C$17.7 million to pay off debt.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)