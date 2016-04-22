CORRECTED-SecureWorks raises $112 million in year's first technology IPO

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
(Corrects IPO size in headline and first paragraph to $112 million from $120 million)
April 21 Dell Inc's cyber security unit SecureWorks Corp raised $112 million in the first U.S. initial public offering of a technology company in 2016, less than it had hoped for, amid investor skepticism over its profit margins and prospects.
SecureWorks priced 8 million shares on Thursday at $14, missing its previously indicated $15.50-$17.50 range, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company was originally aiming to price 9 million shares.
The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. SecureWorks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.