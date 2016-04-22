Dell's cyber security arm SecureWorks down 4.3 pct in debut

April 22 Shares of Dell Inc's cyber security
unit SecureWorks Corp fell as much as 4.3 percent in
their debut on Friday, valuing the company at a little over $1
billion.
SecureWorks's initial public offering, the first by a
technology company in the United States this year, was priced at
$14, below its indicated range of $15.50-$17.50.
SecureWorks shares opened at $13.89 and fell to a low of
$13.40 on the Nasdaq.
Investors have cast doubts over profit margins at technology
companies. This time last year, six technology companies had
already priced their IPOs, raising a total of $1.6 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Atlanta, Georgia-based SecureWorks said in a filing with
U.S. regulator that its operating loss nearly doubled to $72.4
million in fiscal 2015. However, revenue climbed 30 percent
$339.5 million.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)