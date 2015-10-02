UPDATE 1-Hellman & Friedman to take control of Sweden's Securitas Direct

(Adds source comments, details, background)
By Freya Berry and Esha Vaish
Oct 2 Funds affiliated with private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman (H&F) have agreed to buy Bain Capital's stake
in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure Group, giving H&F control
of the home alarms company, the firms said on Friday.
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters it would result in H&F
investing an additional $500 million in the company, taking the
value of its equity to about $1.5 billion.
This makes it H&F's largest equity investment in its 30-year
history and increases its exposure to Europe's fast-growing
personal and home security market.
Securitas Direct, which calls itself the world's
second-largest provider of monitored alarms and smart home
services, has forecast that the European market for such
services will triple in size to about 20 billion euros ($22.5
billion) between 2014 and 2019.
Funds managed by Bain and H&F bought the company from
Swedish buyout group EQT in 2011 in a deal that had an
enterprise value of 21 billion Swedish crowns ($2.5 billion). (bit.ly/1jD30QX)
(reut.rs/1M67Mx4)
The investors have never disclosed the size of their
individual stakes in Securitas Direct, which has more than 1.9
million customers in 13 countries in Europe and Latin America
and has more than 9,000 employees and partners.
The company had total sales of 812 million euros in 2013,
according to its website.
H&F intends to commit to the business for a further four
years, the source added.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP advised
Bain Capital, while Latham and Watkins LLP and Ernst & Young LLP
were advisers to H&F.
Securitas Direct, which was spun off from Securitas Group
in 2006, was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and
Deloitte LLP.
($1 = 0.8887 euros; 8.3382 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in BENGALURU and Freya Berry in
LONDON; Editing by Ted Kerr)