ON THE MOVE-Securities America adds veteran adviser in Nebraska

May 9 Securities America Inc, the Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers, expanded its workforce in April, adding a veteran adviser who managed $150 million in client assets at his old firm.

Adviser Bruce Lear, who has worked in the industry for nearly two decades, moved to Securities America in early April from Platte Valley State Bank & Trust Co, where he was a senior vice president and trust officer.

"Throughout most of my career, I've been with organizations that were not independent or manufactured some of their own products," Lear said in an interview on Wednesday. "You had internal investment management services that you delivered as a representative for them to clients."

Lear said his decision to move was largely centered on going independent after 14 years as an employed registered representative.

"In the type of market environment we've been in... it's important to be doing things for your clients proactively and less reactively," he said, referring to the greater freedom to chose investments as an independent.

At Platte Valley, Lear worked with more than 200 clients and offered securities through First National Capital Markets Inc. He generated more than $670,000 in revenue last year.

He joined Securities America in Kearney, Nebraska, where he opened his own practice as a part of the independent advisory firm Black Oak Investment Counsel. His firm comes under the branch managed by 10-year Securities America veteran Jack Connealy.

Lear began his career with Dean Witter Reynolds in 1994. He later served as a manager at the Trust Department at First National Bank of Kearney.

Securities America Financial Corp is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc, which purchased the unit in August from Ameriprise Financial Inc for $150 million in cash. Securities America has about 1,700 registered representatives.

Since the start of the year, Securities America has added at least 16 experienced advisers who managed about $805 million in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.