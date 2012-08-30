ON THE MOVE-Securities America adds adviser in California

Aug 30 Securities America Inc, the Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers, bolstered its California presence after landing a veteran adviser who managed $150 million in client assets.

Adviser Ryan Kaufman, 38, moved to Securities America last week from Woodbury Financial Services, the independent broker-dealer that American International Group said in July it plans to purchase from Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

"When we heard Woodbury was going to be spun off from Hartford, we started putting our ears to the ground to figure out what plan B might be," said Kaufman, whose branch last year generated about $1.3 million in annual revenue.

Kaufman, who entered the financial services industry in 1996, had previously been an adviser with other AIG-affiliated broker-dealers, including SunAmerica Securities and later SagePoint Financial, before learning about the planned purchase of Woodbury.

"I thought it would be hard for me to go back to my clients and explain that we were re-affiliating with the parent company," he said.

Kaufman, whose Koi Wealth Management business is located in the greater Sacramento area in Rocklin, California, said he plans to use his move over to Securities America as a chance to build out his branch.

He set a goal of ultimately expanding his team to 50 advisers.

"We want to never get too big that we cannot have strong peer-to-peer collaboration," he said.

Securities America Financial Corp is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc, which purchased the unit last year from Ameriprise Financial Inc. Securities America has about 1,700 registered representatives.

Since the start of the year, Securities America has added at least 17 experienced advisers, who managed about $955 million in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.