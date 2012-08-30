ON THE MOVE-Securities America adds adviser in California

Aug 30 Securities America Inc, the
Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers,
bolstered its California presence after landing a veteran
adviser who managed $150 million in client assets.
Adviser Ryan Kaufman, 38, moved to Securities America last
week from Woodbury Financial Services, the independent
broker-dealer that American International Group said in
July it plans to purchase from Hartford Financial Services Group
Inc.
"When we heard Woodbury was going to be spun off from
Hartford, we started putting our ears to the ground to figure
out what plan B might be," said Kaufman, whose branch last year
generated about $1.3 million in annual revenue.
Kaufman, who entered the financial services industry in
1996, had previously been an adviser with other AIG-affiliated
broker-dealers, including SunAmerica Securities and later
SagePoint Financial, before learning about the planned purchase
of Woodbury.
"I thought it would be hard for me to go back to my clients
and explain that we were re-affiliating with the parent
company," he said.
Kaufman, whose Koi Wealth Management business is located in
the greater Sacramento area in Rocklin, California, said he
plans to use his move over to Securities America as a chance to
build out his branch.
He set a goal of ultimately expanding his team to 50
advisers.
"We want to never get too big that we cannot have strong
peer-to-peer collaboration," he said.
Securities America Financial Corp is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc,
which purchased the unit last year from Ameriprise Financial
Inc. Securities America has about 1,700 registered
representatives.
Since the start of the year, Securities America has added at
least 17 experienced advisers, who managed about $955 million in
client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by
Reuters.