Computershare teams up with start-up SETL on blockchain project

| LONDON, April 28
LONDON, April 28 Stock transfer and registrar
company Computershare and British financial technology
start-up firm SETL have teamed up on a project to create the
first immutable record of securities ownership using blockchain
technology, the companies said on Thursday.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology, keeps track of
and authenticates a continuously growing list of transaction
data which is secured by a global network of computers and
cannot be tampered with or revised.
Though still in its infancy, having first been used to
underpin the web-based currency bitcoin that started seven years
ago, the technology has attracted increasing interest from
banks and other financial institutions, who reckon it could cut
their transactional costs, speeding up clearing and settlement
processes, and increase market transparency.
The new project will initially focus on the Australian
market, using SETL's blockchain to record asset ownership and to
automate the transfer of title from one owner to another.
"It's going to make (Computershare's) life easier, it's
going to make their clients' lives easier, and it's potentially
going to reduce the cost of the whole administration of
securities ownership registers," said Anthony Culligan, SETL's
founder and chief executive.
Culligan said the new technology would make central
securities depositories (CSDs), often run using old computer
systems, more lightweight and efficient. But though they might
in the future be smaller, he said CSDs would still need to exist
for regulatory reasons.
The project must still get regulatory approval, and Culligan
estimates it will take 12 to 18 months for it to be operational.
Computershare, one of the world's biggest securities
registrars whose clients include the UK Debt Management Office,
said it had chosen to work with SETL because "they have
demonstrable working technology, coupled with a deep bench of
financial services expertise and experience".
Culligan was previously a hedge fund investor and JP Morgan
director, while SETL's chairman is former Barclays chairman Sir
David Walker and its joint chief executive officer is Peter
Randall, the former head of electronic stock exchange Chi-X
Europe.
Australia is emerging as a leader in blockchain investment.
This year the Australian Securities Exchange bought a
$10 million stake in Digital Asset Holdings, a start-up headed
by former JP Morgan luminary Blythe Masters, who has been
leading the charge into blockchain technology for financiers.
Masters said last month that that Australian markets' lack
of fragmentation made the country an ideal location to test the
nascent technology.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)