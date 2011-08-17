Ladenburg to buy Securities America - sources

NEW YORK Aug 17 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial
Services Inc (LTS.A) is expected to announce it agreed to buy
independent brokerage Securities America from its parent,
Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP.N), for $150 million in cash
upfront, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Miami-based Ladenburg, which owns independent brokerages
Investacorp and Triad Advisors, also agreed to make additional
cash payments if Securities America meets certain targets
during the next two years, the sources said. An official
announcement of the deal is expected on Wednesday
The purchase, to be financed by an affiliate of Ladenburg
Chairman Phillip Frost, is expected to be completed by the end
of the year.
Ladenburg, which declined to comment, gains a brokerage
business with about 1,700 financial advisers across the United
States overseeing $50 billion in client assets. Securities
America Chief Executive Jim Nagengast will continue to lead the
unit as a standalone business.
The combined company generated pro forma revenue of $675
million during the past 12 months, and would have roughly 2,700
advisers and about $70 billion in client assets, the people
said.
The sale comes four months after Ameriprise agreed to pay
$150 million to settle claims with Securities America investors
who lost hundreds of millions of dollars from private
placements they purchased from the independent brokerage.
Ameriprise said soon after it was looking for a buyer for
Securities America, which is based near Omaha.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert
MacMillan)