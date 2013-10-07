REFILE-U.S. elite team questions seized al Qaeda leader on Navy ship

By Mark Hosenball and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Oct 7 An elite U.S. interrogation
team is questioning the senior al Qaeda figure who was captured
in Libya and then taken onto a Navy ship in the Mediterranean
Sea, U.S. officials said on Monday.
Nazih al-Ragye, better known by the cover name Abu Anas
al-Liby, is being held aboard the USS San Antonio, an amphibious
transport dock ship, the officials said.
He is being questioned by the U.S. High Value Detainee
Interrogation Group, an inter-agency group created in 2009 and
housed in the FBI's National Security Branch.
Liby is a suspect in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies
in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 civilians.
Wanted by the FBI, which gives his age as 49 and had offered
a $5 million reward for help in capturing him, Liby was indicted
in 2000 along with 20 other al Qaeda suspects including Osama
bin Laden and current global leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
Liby's indictment was filed in New York, making that a
possible venue for a civilian, rather than military, trial.
One U.S. official said he might face prosecution in New
York, although there has been no formal announcement about U.S.
government plans.
Liby's son, Abdullah al Ragye, 19, told reporters that men
pulled up in four cars on Saturday, drugged his father, dragged
him from his vehicle and drove off with him.
The capture came the same weekend that a Navy SEAL team
swooped into Somalia in an operation targeting a senior al
Shabaab figure known as Ikrima, whom U.S. officials described as
a foreign fighter commander for the organization in Somalia.
U.S. officials say they failed to capture him or kill him,
breaking off the raid in order to avoid civilian casualties.
U.S. officials say U.S. forces inflicted some al Shabaab
casualties.
No U.S. personnel were killed or injured.
Ikrima, whose real name is Abdikadar Mohamed Abdikadar, was
linked with now-dead al Qaeda operatives Harun Fazul and Saleh
Nabhan, who had roles in the 1998 embassy bombing in Nairobi and
in the 2002 attacks on a hotel and airline in Mombasa, U.S.
officials said.
Despite his status within al Shabaab, Ikrima is not seen as
particularly close to al Shabaab leader Ahmed Godane, one U.S.
official said.
Officials say the U.S. operation in Somalia was not in
direct response to last month's al Shabaab attack on the
Westgate mall in Nairobi that killed at least 67.