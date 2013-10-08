Obama: U.S. will continue going after al Qaeda-linked groups in Africa

WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Obama said on
Tuesday that the United States will continue to go after al
Qaeda-linked groups in Africa, but that is not the same as going
to war there.
"There is a difference between us going after terrorists who
are plotting directly to do damage to the United States and us
getting involved in wars," Obama told a news conference. "Where
you've got active plots and active networks, we are going to go
after them."
U.S. forces last weekend seized a senior al Qaeda figure in
Libya, Nazih al-Ragye, and swooped into Somalia in an operation
targeting a senior al Shabaab figure who was not caught. The
captured militant in Libya, known by the cover name Abu Anas
al-Liby, executed plots that killed Americans, and "he will be
brought to justice," Obama said.