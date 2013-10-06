Shabaab say no senior official was in house raided by U.S. forces

MOGADISHU Oct 6 Somalian Islamist militants al
Shabaab said on Sunday there was "no senior official" present at
a house raided by U.S. forces south of the capital on Saturday.
U.S. forces conducted raids in Libya and Somalia on
Saturday, two weeks after the attack on a Nairobi shopping mall
which was claimed by al Shabaab, capturing an al Qaeda figure in
Tripoli wanted for the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and
Tanzania. The raid on Barawe failed to take its target.
"The U.S. claim that a senior Al Shabaab official was in
the house is false. No senior official was in the house," Sheikh
Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operation spokesman,
told Reuters.
"Normal fighters lived in the house and they bravely
counter-attacked and chased the attackers. The apostate Somali
government is nothing in Somalia, no one asked them for
permission to carry out the attack."