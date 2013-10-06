Somalia's PM says working with other nations to defeat al Shabaab

MOGADISHU Oct 6 Somalia's prime minister said
on Sunday his government was working with international partners
and neighbouring states to combat al Shabaab, in the first
remarks by the government since Saturday's raid by U.S. forces
on a militant base.
"We have collaboration with the world and with neighbouring
countries in the battle against al Shabaab," Prime Minister Abdi
Farah Shirdon told reporters when asked if his government was
aware of the raid on the Somali port of Barawe, south of
Mogadishu.
U.S. forces conducted raids in Libya and Somalia on
Saturday, two weeks after the attack on a Nairobi shopping mall
which was claimed by al Shabaab, capturing an al Qaeda figure in
Tripoli wanted for the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and
Tanzania. The raid on Barawe failed to take its target.