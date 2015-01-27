Philippines' Security Bank sets price guidance for $150 mln notes at 4.2 pct

MANILA Jan 27 The Philippines' Security Bank Corp is raising $150 million through fixed rate U.S. dollar notes that will extend maturing liabilities and expand the funding base of its foreign currency deposit unit.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the lender said initial guidance of the five-year notes is at 4.2 percent. (bit.ly/15N94Qk)

Security Bank hired ANZ, Deutsche Bank and UBS as joint book runners while the Development Bank of the Philippines and SB Capital are the domestic lead arrangers. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)