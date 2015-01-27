版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 11:27 BJT

Philippines' Security Bank sets price guidance for $150 mln notes at 4.2 pct

MANILA Jan 27 The Philippines' Security Bank Corp is raising $150 million through fixed rate U.S. dollar notes that will extend maturing liabilities and expand the funding base of its foreign currency deposit unit.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the lender said initial guidance of the five-year notes is at 4.2 percent. (bit.ly/15N94Qk)

Security Bank hired ANZ, Deutsche Bank and UBS as joint book runners while the Development Bank of the Philippines and SB Capital are the domestic lead arrangers. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐