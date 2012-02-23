Ex-McAfee execs start security firm, CrowdStrike

BOSTON Feb 23 Two executives who left
security software maker McAfee after Intel Corp bought
the company last year have started a firm that is developing
technology to help corporations and government agencies track
down elusive hackers.
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus led the initial Series A
funding in the company, dubbed CrowdStrike.
The new company's chief executive, George Kurtz, announced
the formation of the company on his blog, www.georgekurtz.com.
Kurtz, the former worldwide chief technology offer of
McAfee, has been working with Warburg on the project since
November, when the private equity firm brought him on as a
"executive in residence."
Warburg's executive in residence program is a CEO-in-waiting
position in which the private equity firm helps entrepreneurs
incubate ideas into companies in which it will eventually
invest.
CrowdStrike's other co-founders are Dmitri Alperovitch,
former vice president of threat research at McAfee, and Gregg
Marston, who worked as chief financial officer of Foundstone
Inc, an IT security solutions provider that Kurtz sold to
McAfee.
Kurtz said in his blog that his firm is developing
technology that will help clients identify who is targetting
them, rather than simply identify and remove pieces of malicious
software from their networks.
"The industry continues to focus on the malware ... which is
akin to focusing on the gun as opposed to the shooter committing
the crime," he said. "The person or organization pulling the
trigger (or deploying the malware) is the one that you
ultimately need to focus on."
Alperovitch told Reuters that the company hopes to release
its first products in late 2012.