UPDATE 1-Appeals court wrestles with secret U.S. demands for telecom records

(Updates with details, quotes from hearing)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 A U.S. appeals court
grappled on Wednesday with a lawsuit challenging the Federal
Bureau of Investigation's ability to force Internet and
telecommunications firms to turn over customer records without
revealing the government's demands.
A lower court judge in San Francisco previously ruled such
gag orders were unconstitutional in a lawsuit filed by an
undisclosed telecom company.
At a hearing on Wednesday, a three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals panel in San Francisco weighed whether the
First Amendment allowed recipients of so-called "national
security letters" to discuss them.
Judge N.R. Smith, a George W. Bush nominee, asked whether
the government should have a greater responsibility to lift the
gag order on its own. That would ease the burden on telecom
companies who currently have to go to court, he said.
"It seems to me, if I'm going to narrow this particular
statute, that there should be some obligation on the part of the
government to end the order," Smith said. "Why isn't there?"
Douglas Letter, an attorney for the U.S. Department of
Justice, said the FBI does not have the resources to
continuously review thousands of national security letters to
determine if secrecy is still warranted.
"The bureau would not be able to function," Letter said.
Tech companies have sought to clarify their relationships
with U.S. law enforcement and spying agencies, especially after
revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden that outlined the depth of U.S. spying capabilities
.
Twitter Inc, for instance, sued the U.S. Department
of Justice on Tuesday following months of fruitless negotiations
over how much information the company could disclose about
government surveillance.
In the case at the 9th Circuit, the plaintiff telecom
company said the FBI's gag orders surrounding national security
letters represent an "unprecedented grant of authority" and
violate the First Amendment. Those letters seek customer
information like billing records, not the content of individual
messages.
The government calls such secrecy "vital" in national
security cases because public disclosure could interfere with
the probe or endanger someone's physical safety.
Tech companies including Google Inc, Microsoft
Corp and Facebook Inc filed legal arguments
against the government in the case.
The government may not "foist a gag order upon the
involuntary recipient of an NSL," the companies wrote, "let
alone prohibit the recipient from even reporting periodically
the aggregate number of such demands that it receives."
Judge Sandra Ikuta, another George W. Bush nominee hearing
arguments on Wednesday, suggested the law may not violate free
speech because the government only sought secrecy for
information it disclosed that impacts national security. It does
not prohibit speech about information someone receives
independently.
"This is not, 'I have this great idea. I've uncovered
corruption, and government says, no, I may not speak about
that," Ikuta said.
A ruling could come at any time.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)