U.S. source confirms operation in Somalia against Shabaab militant

WASHINGTON Oct 5 A U.S. government source confirmed on Saturday that American military forces conducted an operation in Somalia targeting a member of the militant group al Shabaab, but could provide no further details.

A second foreign military operation also took place in Libya on Saturday and was aimed at seizing senior al Qaeda figure Anas al Liby, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. Al Liby is wanted by the United States for his alleged role in the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.