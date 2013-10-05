U.S. seizes al Qaeda figure indicted in 1998 Africa embassy bombings

WASHINGTON Oct 5 Senior al Qaeda figure Anas al-Liby, indicted by the United States for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa, was captured in Libya by a U.S. team and is in American custody, U.S. officials said on Saturday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a second U.S. raid in Somalia had failed to capture a leader of the al Shabaab militant group who was the raid's target.