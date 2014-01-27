KKR to take control of Sedgwick Claims Management for $2.4 bln

Jan 27 Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc,
one of the largest U.S. providers of claims services, said
private equity firm KKR & Co LLP would acquire majority
ownership of the company for about $2.4 billion.
Sedgwick is a major provider of claims processing services,
specializing in workers' compensation, disability, automobile,
warranty, credit card and healthcare claims.
The company, which was acquired by Stone Point and Hellman &
Friedman in 2010 for about $1.1 billion, had approached a small
group of private equity buyers to gauge their interest, Reuters
reported in December, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal with Sedgwick is KKR's second in the claims
industry in recent months. In September, it said it would
acquire car and property claims software company Mitchell
International Inc from Los-Angeles based buyout firm Aurora
Capital Group.
That deal was valued at $1.1 billion, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Sedgwick, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee, said on
Monday the deal was expected to close in the first quarter of
2014.