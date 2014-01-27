UPDATE 1-KKR to take control of Sedgwick Claims Management in $2.4 bln deal

Jan 27 Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc
said KKR & Co LLP and company management would buy the
provider of claims services for $2.4 billion, the latest in a
wave of private-equity activity in the growing industry.
A rising number of claims has attracted private equity
interest in the sector over the last two years.
KKR's deal to buy Sedgwick from private equity firms Stone
Point and Hellman & Friedman is its second in the industry in
recent months.
KKR said in September it would acquire car and property
claims software company Mitchell International Inc from
Los-Angeles buyout firm Aurora Capital.
That deal was valued at $1.1 billion, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Apax Partners LLP agreed in October to buy One Call Care
Management Inc, a medical cost containment services company, and
Align Networks Inc, a provider of workers' compensation physical
medicine programs, in deals that had a combined value of about
$3 billion.
Founded in 1969, Memphis-based Sedgwick is a major provider
of claims processing services, specializing in workers'
compensation, disability, automobile, warranty, credit card and
healthcare claims.
Sedgwick last changed ownership in May 2010, when Stone
Point and Hellman & Friedman, together with the company's
management, acquired it from Fidelity National Financial Inc
, Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, Evercore Capital Partners
and other minority shareholders.
Reuters reported in December that Sedgwick was exploring a
sale.
Sedgwick said the deal was expected to close in the first
quarter of 2014.