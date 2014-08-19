Australian jobs site Seek says core profit up

SYDNEY Aug 20 Seek Ltd, Australia's largest jobs website by clicks, said on Wednesday its annual net profit before exceptional items rose 27 percent, just missing analyst expectations, as it expanded its business and market conditions improved.

Net profit excluding significant items came in at A$179.7 million ($167 million) for the year to June 30, compared with A$141.10 million the previous year.

The average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was A$182.06 million.

Seek has been benefiting from aggressive expansion throughout Asia. In June, Chinese jobs site Zhaopin Ltd , in which Seek has a majority stake, listed at a strong premium on the New York Stock Exhchange.

(1 US dollar = 1.0758 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)