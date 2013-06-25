UPDATE 1-Cerberus fails in Seibu shakeup, decries foreigner snub

By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, June 25 Cerberus Capital Management LP
failed in its push for a management shakeup at Japan's
Seibu Holdings on Tuesday, prompting the U.S. private equity
giant to hit out at the conglomerate for snubbing foreign
investors.
Shareholders voted down Cerberus's bold bid to secure 9 of
15 seats on Seibu's board, the latest in a raft public spats at
the embattled property and railways firm which is poised to
relist on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The latest standoff between Cerberus and Seibu has been seen
by some as a test of Japan's receptivity to foreign capital as
popular Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promises to deregulate the
economy to stoke growth.
Seibu said on Tuesday it would push for the relisting to
occur as soon as possible. Cerberus is widely expected sell a
portion of its holdings when Seibu goes public again, but did
not elaborate on its plans after the meeting.
The American fund, Seibu's largest single investor, has
demanded Seibu improve governance and earnings performance to
ensure it gets a fair value for its shares.
"Seibu last year unilaterally told us that our capital
agreement was no longer good. They had also rejected our request
for conversation," Louis Forster, senior managing director of
Cerberus Management, said in a statement.
"That attitude is against the Japan's latest growth
initiative driven by Abenomics to bring more foreign investors,"
according to the statement, read by president of Cerberus'
Japan unit Yoshiteru Suzuki.
Seibu defended its performance on Tuesday, saying it met the
exchange's standards in terms of corporate governance and
financial strength.
Cerberus had proposed eight new directors, including former
U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle and former U.S. Treasury
Secretary John Snow. One Cerberus representative was voted to
the board in Tuesday's vote.
Seibu President Takashi Goto said if Cerberus' proposal had
been accepted, the company would be controlled by the American
fund. "The more influence from Cerberus on Seibu's management
could hurt our corporate value in a long term," he said.
The relationship between Goto and Cerberus broke down last
year as the company prepared to relist that could have allowed
Cerberus to cash out on some of its investment of more than $1
billion.
"We share the same objective with Cerberus, which is to
relist our company," Seibu's Goto told reporters after the
meeting on Tuesday.
"We will seek conversation with them."
The American fund paid more than 100 billion yen ($1.06
billion) to lead a bailout of Seibu in 2007 after it was
delisted in the wake of a scandal centred on the falsification
of financial reports.
Cerberus in March launched an unsolicited bid to boost its
stake in Seibu from 32.4 percent to 44.7 percent to exert
additional leverage over Seibu management. The bid only allowed
Cerberus to increase its stake to 35.48 percent.
That is a big enough margin to allow Cerberus to veto
decisions at future shareholder meetings. But Seibu management
retains support among other large investors, analysts said.
Cerberus has been in the process of cutting its exposure to
Japan. Earlier this year Cerberus sold a controlling stake in a
Tokyo-based Aozora Bank in the public market. It had
invested more than 101 billion yen in the bank.
"I am sure everyone is wondering what Cerberus will do from
now and what we will do is what we think is best for the
interest of all the stakeholders," Forster told reporters after
the meeting, without elaborating.