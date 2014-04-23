Seibu CEO says built up trust with Cerberus

BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
TOKYO, April 23 Seibu Holdings CEO Takashi Goto said the company has established a "trusting relationship" with its biggest stakeholder Cerberus, putting behind them a feud including an attempt by the U.S. fund to take control of the company's board.
Seibu shares relisted in Tokyo on Wednesday after being delisted 10 years ago due to a scandal involving falsified shareholder records. Cerberus did not take part in it after deciding the IPO price was too low.
"We have built a trusting relationship since last year," Goto told a news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.
WASHINGTON, April 24 MetLife Inc is asking a U.S. court to put on pause a case over how the government deems certain companies "too big to fail," one of the most significant reforms to come out of the financial crisis, while President Donald Trump's administration finishes reviewing the current regulatory approach.